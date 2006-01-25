Cricket in Japan

The Kanto Cricket league in Japan has the following teams playing in them, along with the total number of players, the total number of Japanese players, and the league ranking as of end of 2005.

Club Total

Members Japanese

Members Jap.

Member

% Rank Milenium 27 22 81% 1 Tokyo Wombats 22 0 0% 2 YCAC 42 0 0% 3 Indian Engineers 30 0 0% 4 Friends XI 46 1 2% 5 Tokyo Giants 27 0 0% 6 Shizouka Kytes 28 2 7% 7 Wyverns 27 22 81% 8 Lalazar Sports 46 0 0% 9 British Embassy 24 2 8% 10 Dragons 48 1 2% 11 Fuji Far East 24 20 83% 12 Ichihara Sharks 23 0 0% 13 Nagoya 22 0 0% 14 Tokyo Bay Districts 22 6 27% 15 Adore 30 29 97% 16 Max 29 29 100% 17 Paddy Foley 44 0 0% 18 TOTAL 561 134 24%

It is interesting to note that the champion team in the league is a predominantly Japanese team. The rest of the teams which I have not shown in bold are all expat teams, as some of their team names also suggest e.g. Lalazar is an area of Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

One of the problems that I see with the Kanto league is that the total percentage of Japanese representation is only at about 24%. When they have to select a national squad, they only have a choice from those 24%. Perhaps they need to get some more predominantly Japanese teams into the league. There are a few others, although I don’t know the details, but there are a few other University clubs that can participate in the tournament. Ideally, in their domestic set up, they should only have at most 50% of their players as expats. The basic point of the JCA funding this league as domestic cricket is to find other good players who can represent Japan, and also to give the existing players good practice. It is not meant for the fun and frolic of expats.

Some of these expat teams perhaps need to be kicked out of the league. In particular, I am talking about Paddy Foley. With 44 players and NONE of them being Japanese, it doesn’t look like they are doing something in helping out local lads. Additionally, in being at the bottom of the league, they are not providing the other teams, particularly the Japanese players who use these games as practice for international duty, with good standard opposition. JCA would be better off in bringing in a team of Japanese citizens in their place for future tournaments.

The other problem I see is with the Japanese clubs themselves. Wyverns is a club for Waseda University, I am not sure if this is a persistent club, or just a bunch of university students getting together and playing while they are at University and then leaving. If the players regularly play even after their graduation from the University, then it is great. There are some other universities also playing cricket in Tokyo, namely, Aoyama Gakuin, Chuo, Kieo, Senshyu and Tokyo Koka. Of these, at least Keio and Tokyo Koka were able to get some of their players selected in the Japan Universtiies squad in 2004, so their standard of play must be relatively high. I do not know why they are not playing in the Kanto league along with Wyeverns. If nothing else, then at least a couple of teams can be raised by combing all these universities.

A little word where this cricket is played in Japan. All the above mentioned teams, including universities and the domestic teams, are from the Kanto region (basically the area within a 100 mile radius of Tokyo). Its not much of an area in terms of overall Japan, but it covers a significant percentage of their population; i.e. 20-40 million people. Because of the proximity of all the clubs, it is possible to have a league at a much lower cost. The main towns in the region are Tokya, Yokohama and Shizouka.

