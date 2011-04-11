Home > Cricket Development > Cricinfo poll on the exclusion of Associates from 2015 WC …
April 11, 2011 Leave a comment Go to comments
Cricinfo has recently done a poll on this issue which got 22K participants. The results are quite surprising for me. The question was “What do you think of the ICC decision to limit the world cup to 10 Test teams”
Disgrace – 56.88%
Tough Luck Ireland, but correct decision, as others are not good enough – 30.08%
Correct Decision, period, associates are not good enough – 13.05%
While still the majority would have liked to have the associates, the 43% who think the decision is correct are what bothers me. Who are they? So far we have not even seen anyone come out justifying this decision exception for Haroon Lorgat. But it looks like ICC is not as far off from reality as we thought.
I think the numbers are quite consistent with what the public thinks about this issue…Why did the decision to restrict the WC to 10 teams not spark as much criticism or fuming as the one to exclude Associates?…If you read the comments in Cricinfo on the earlier decision, there were a lot of them FOR and AGAINST the reduction, with most agreeing to some sort of a qualifying process between the bottom 2-3 FM and top 3-4 Associates.
Which is why the recent decision sparked such widespread condemnation even among fans of test nations, with the whole issue reducing to how Ireland despite having a superior team been done in by such overwhelming disregard especially from Bang and Zim…Even if the ICC had said that the top 10 based on the ODI rankings would automatically participate in 2015 (i.e. Ire instead of Zim), I doubt we would have seen as much euphoria…Funnily, the very arguments now used such as ‘Cricket needs to expand to survive’, ‘Bang are clearly not much better than the top Associates’, ‘WC is about giving ALL nation members equal opportunity to participate’ would’ve hardly made logic…Somehow, Bang’s losses to Neth & Zim or Afg’s rapid strides would’ve been conveniently forgotten…
Personally, I believe that Bangladesh should be in the World Cup as well. This is because they are, by far, the most cricket crazy nation, perhaps even more than India. A cricket World Cup cannot really be played without West Indies or Bangladesh because …. well …. its just not the same thing. At least the cricket following public should be involved in a global tournament.
The issue comes from the need to sell a highly competitive match lineup ON EVERY SINGLE DAY.
I mean, does someone ever think about why a country like Togo participated in the FIFA world cup, playing against Brazil? Was Togo better than some of the European countries that missed out? Was Togo supposed to win the world cup? I have said before that a world cup is about giving the minnow their chance, the one that Ireland took against England, and Canada almost took against Pakistan. And a world cup is about Cricketers of the world, as much as it is about Cricketing countries.
But this one is completely based upon making sure that Eng, Aus and Ind stay in the tournament for 90% of the tournament. To Bangladesh and Zimbabwe’s credit, they did suggest that it should be a 12 team world cup. However, once it got down to having a 10 team world cup, then only a moron would expect Bang/Zim to vote for a qualifier.
Yeah,I agree with you the associate teams should get chances to show them off.They can prove themselves and have also remember the match between England and Ireland where Ireland won and stunned the world.These associates should be included in the big events because this is their only chance to show their capabilities.