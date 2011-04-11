Cricinfo poll on the exclusion of Associates from 2015 WC …

Cricinfo has recently done a poll on this issue which got 22K participants. The results are quite surprising for me. The question was “What do you think of the ICC decision to limit the world cup to 10 Test teams”

Disgrace – 56.88%

Tough Luck Ireland, but correct decision, as others are not good enough – 30.08%

Correct Decision, period, associates are not good enough – 13.05%

While still the majority would have liked to have the associates, the 43% who think the decision is correct are what bothers me. Who are they? So far we have not even seen anyone come out justifying this decision exception for Haroon Lorgat. But it looks like ICC is not as far off from reality as we thought.