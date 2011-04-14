Home > Cricket Development > Launching @developCricket Twitter account …
Launching @developCricket Twitter account …
April 14, 2011 Leave a comment Go to comments
I will be starting off my associate cricket twitter feed with the name of @developCricket. I am planning to tweet at least 10 times a day on different things regarding associate cricket, from interesting history tidbits, to statements, to opinions to news.
This will be in addition to this blog. Please follow me there as well .
Categories: Cricket Development
Hey Nasir,
Had a brainwave this morning, and decided to see if the blog was still in existence. I was pleasantly surprised you back and rejuvenated on the blogosphere. I’ve been looking for a place to share some of my thoughts again, and as of a few hours ago have decided to start contributing regularly again. To the rejuvenation of non-test cricket (at the ICC meeting in June)!!!!!