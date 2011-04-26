Home > Cricket Development > “Everytime I walk onto the field as captain of Japan is a special moment for me”

“Everytime I walk onto the field as captain of Japan is a special moment for me”

April 26, 2011 Leave a comment Go to comments

A concise, but informative interview with Masaomi Kobayshi in the run up to World Cricket League Division 7 in Botswana.

I must say its great to see mainstream sites such as Cricinfo taking a greater interest in associate level cricket.

  1. livescore
    November 2, 2012 at 9:03 am
    It is surprising to know about that Japan is also in cricket world. After read this article on cricinfo i got good knowledge about the development of japan’s cricket.

