Dutch Dip
April 12, 2015
Interesting article on Cricket Monthly about the current situation of Dutch cricket.
It is good that the Dutch are shooting for a team that is 80% born and bred in Netherlands by 2018. The question would be, what standard will that team be at? To me, a country that cannot be in the top 6 associates with a born and bred (at least bred) team just isn’t ready for the next step to be playing the full members.
I’m not sure why you’d need an Associate to be in the top six!!??….I think 6 is an arbitrary number, especially given the current world of Associate cricket – you have HK, UAE, PNG in Div 1, while historically stronger teams like Ken, Nam, Can, Neth are in Div 2 or below. This suggests that the gap between Div 1 and Divs 2 & 3 has narrowed down much more (due to better support and consistent opportunities for the lower ranked teams) than that between Div 1 and Ban/Zim/WI.
The other major reason why I think such rankings are losing relevance in modern cricket is the basis of their calculation. All ranking and funding models are based solely on the ODI format for the Associates, despite increasing recent evidence at the top tier suggesting lower correlation between Test and ODI performances of the top 8/9 teams. You’ll probably agree that the Intercontinental Cup should be given higher weightage in deciding overall cricketing standards – however, the problem there is only 8 associates are allowed to take part in it (and that too on the basis of performance in an ODI tournament held every four years!!), when you could easily have had two or three more competitive teams atleast.
The final issue here is your mention of competitiveness of Associates when playing against Full Members. Now, who do you mean by FM – is it Ban/Zim/WI or SA/Aus/Ind? Here’s the exact problem that has plagued cricket from expanding over the past two decades. Why should an Associate have to demonstrate competitiveness against SA/Aus (for example) in ODI cricket to earn the right to play Ban/Zim in Test cricket??!!….You’ll definitely agree that there are about 4-5 Associates (if not more) currently who can be highly competitive at home on a consistent basis against Zim/Ban in test cricket, but are probably ten years away from winning a single ODI against Aus or SA. This comes back to my earlier point about how competitiveness in Tests and ODI cricket are becoming increasingly divergent; of course the assumption here is the team we’re talking about has a certain basic proven standard.