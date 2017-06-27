Afghanistan and Ireland become Full Members and get Test status …

It seems to be a full journey for even this blog, because if you take a look, we started in 2005, when Ireland had not even come to the limelight by beating Pakistan, and Afghanistan was not even an affiliate country. This blog was the place where the trajectory of these countries was followed, and now they have achieved what was impossible to see in 2005.

I guess, congratulations to all readers and fellow associate cricket followers 🙂

