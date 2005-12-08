About Nasir M. Khan (and contact info)

Nasir Masud Khan is originally from Lahore (Pakistan) from where he moved to the US in 2001. To contact him, please use twitter: @logixlord or email him at nasirmkhan@gmail.com

This blog is basically going to feature opinions and news about cricket and cricket development in Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands, Kenya, Nepal, Uganda, Afghanistan, Namibia, Bhutan, Maldives, Thailand, Bermuda, Canada, USA, Malaysia, PNG, UAE and China. These are the elites and semi elite associates, or with something interesting on the Horizon within the next 10 years. Additionally, topics related to Test countries, or cricket in general which interest Nasir M. Khan will also be discussed.

Not everything related to these associates will be discussed here of course. Only things pertaining to standard improvement, increase in playing numbers, improvement in facilities, arrangement and playing of more challenging matches/tours, government interest, corporate interest and professional player sustainability will be discussed.