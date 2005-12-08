About Nasir M. Khan (and contact info)
Nasir Masud Khan is originally from Lahore (Pakistan) from where he moved to the US in 2001. To contact him, please use twitter: @logixlord or email him at nasirmkhan@gmail.com
This blog is basically going to feature opinions and news about cricket and cricket development in Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands, Kenya, Nepal, Uganda, Afghanistan, Namibia, Bhutan, Maldives, Thailand, Bermuda, Canada, USA, Malaysia, PNG, UAE and China. These are the elites and semi elite associates, or with something interesting on the Horizon within the next 10 years. Additionally, topics related to Test countries, or cricket in general which interest Nasir M. Khan will also be discussed.
Not everything related to these associates will be discussed here of course. Only things pertaining to standard improvement, increase in playing numbers, improvement in facilities, arrangement and playing of more challenging matches/tours, government interest, corporate interest and professional player sustainability will be discussed.
Hi there Nasir. Just catching up on your comments on namibia cricket. First of all let me advise that the cricketnamibia website is updated on a weekly basis.
Your latest comments making interesting readin. the Namibia Cricket Board is very serious about development of the game. If you know the geography of the country is that it is massive for a population of less than 2million people. distance are vast. Clubs travel up to 1,500km’s a weekend for a club match and this makes it evwen more difficult for our development officers. Happily though we are making progress and for a country that in 1992 started it’s development with only 26 small schoolboys aged between 11 and 13 has progressed to introducing cricket to over 5,000 youth with the most limited of funds and equipment. It is a long and slow process but we are serious in taking to game to all people of the country and hopefully within the next 15 years Namibia will be a serious cricket playing country.
Laurie Pieters
Hi Laurie,
Yeah….. Namibia is doing quite well in terms of development……
Salam Dear Nasir,
I am from afghanistan and living in london since 2002 and playing cricket for Afghan Cricket Club (ACC) in london and i wanna go back to afghanistan and play for my country national team. i also wanna thank u 4 ur hard work to make this website and thanks 4 ur time. just wanna know if you can tell me where can i get a website or anything that tells me all the matches of afghanistan cricket team and where are they playing now. or one thing more can you tell me, will afghanistan be playind in the world cup 2011?
Regards
Jamal
salam and respect to mr NASIR ,
i,m from kabul Afghanist and i,m an Afhan domostic cricketer i saw your website it very nice and the best i want to ask tht what do think about Afghanistan future in cricket will they qualify to world cup 2011?
thanks And Regards
Dr Sayed Jan Q.Z
hey nasir i’m very much happy with your work u ve been doing great jop for developing the cricket and increasing the craze of cricket in whole world and i’m very much glad to hear about your comment towards my mother nation Nepal and by the way i want to suggest that you could keep on doing publicity of economically weak antion who dont have good infracture so thanks alot again for your contribution and best of luck for upcoming days
Hey nasir
I thought you might be interested in this article.
At last its finally happened!
http://ukpress.google.com/article/ALeqM5hSi_W0T9Cu4MjOXxT-6pUbYbOYGA
i read your website i want mre information about afghanisan cricket team,i am a meduim baller and right han batsmen,i am trying my best to be in afghanistan crickter team, what did u think,plz email me to,hashimi2005@hotmail.co.uk or email to my yahoo, hashimirehmat@yahoo.co.uk. i hope that u will give me the answer. specail {thank you so much dear nasir khan.}
Hi U can also open a FB group concerning ICC associate/affiliate members. I guess it’ll be lots of fun & through fb the message can be spreed all over that cricket is not only India aus, eng and the other big guns but also nations like uganda, italy, argentina israel and others who’s keeping the game alive all across the world
Hi Nasir,
I thought we were having a good constructive discussion of Associate and Affiliate cricket since you started this blog a couple of years ago. This was a place where a range of views from passionate to insightful could be aired by people from diverse backgrounds, making it an interesting read for non-test cricket followers.
With the recent inactivity here, I wonder if it would be a good idea to have more writers who can contribute to this blog on the latest happenings in cricket development, keeping it active for regular followers.
salam to nasir and the team on afghanistan. brother nasir my name is tamkin shinwari. i wish u all the best in the 2011 wc. i would like to know if u need training i would love to help you guys get ready for the 2011 world cup (wc). i have played for one of the team in australia . and i know the best way to beat any teams if u could contact me on my email that owuld be good. i will train you guys online. i have planned everything how to bat and specially how to field which is the most important part. the balling is the best part where i tell you were to ball and how to ball. i saw your last match. which made you guys into the qulify. i saw the video you guys played bad sorry to say that but that is the truth. the fielding was poor. the way u batted was very poor. the way ur players was hitting the ball was very poor. you guys need training. wallah i well train you guys the best. i need you guys to let me knw if u want some training. if u play like ur last match i can tell you that you wont be able to get 100. i can help you plzz. tell me i always wanted to train the afghan team and be part of the afghan cricket team and other sport. if i could. that now i can i need you guys to help me and i will help u to get ready.
here is my email and my contact number
i live in australia sydney
mr_play_boy_420@hotmail.com
61 02 46480443
please call me or contact me on my email.
salam walekum to u and all the afghan brothers
Hi Lately you have not been putting much here. I hope to see some more interesting article of yours
Urs thought for the associate and affiliate countries are just impeccable.. I really appreciate the way you have wrote about the development of these nation. As being a passionate cricket lover from Nepal i’m damn happy to see your blog . I hope to read your articles in the future. And can you write something about the ongoing Acc u-16Elite cup in Malaysia.. Thanks
Waiting to read some of your more new interesting and senseful articles.
Dear Nasir,
You may remember me ? I played for NSW from 1969 – 78 and Australia in 1972 (Ashes tour of the UK).
I am also a recently retired businessman and am keen to help 3rd tier cricket nations in their endeavours.
Would you respond please with your initial thoughts.
Kind regards,
David Colley.